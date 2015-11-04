2016 Journalism Hall of Fame inductees announced at NPA Convention in Kearney

The 2016 Journalism Hall of Fame inductees were announced April 22, 2016, during the Friday night awards banquet, part of the Nebraska Press Association’s 142nd Annual Convention in Kearney, NE.

The Hall of Fame was started in 1973 by Jack Lowe, retired long-time editor and co-publisher of the Sidney Telegraph. The Hall of Fame honors persons who have distinguished themselves in print journalism. It was one of the projects of the Jack Lowe Community Journalism Fund at the University of Nebraska College of Journalism and Mass Communications. Since the Hall of Fame started, we have inducted 100 journalists.

The 2016 Hall of Fame inductees are:

Sharron Hollen, North Platte – Sharron worked at the North Platte Telegraph for 48 years as a reporter. She wrote here “Reporter at Large” column by traveling to 17 countries and writing about people, places and things. She started at the Telegraph right out of high school, in 1962, and continued as a reporter until her retirement in 2011.

G. Woodson “Woody” Howe, Omaha – Woody Howe’s career at the Omaha World-Herald spanned 36 years, serving 24 years as a member of the company’s board of directors. He joined the OWH as a reporter in 1962, and went on to serve as city editor, editor and senior VP for news. Woody led a legal effort in Nebarska that resulted in a landmark First Amendment case, Nebraska Press Association vs. Hugh Stuart.

Matt Waite, Lincoln – A UNL College of Journalism & Mass Communications graduate, Matt Waite is a professor of practice at the UNL College of Journalism & Mass Communications, and started the first drone journalism program in 2011. The Drone Journalism Lab, under his direction, has been at the forefront of the changing regulations for drones in the U.S. Prior to joining the faculty, he was the senior news technologist for the St. Petersburg Times in Florida, and the principal developer of the Pulitzer Prize-winning PolitiFact.

J.P. O’Furey (posthumously), Hartington – Following a nearly 20-year newspaper career as a reporter and circulation manager at several Ohio newspapers, J.P. O’Furey started his Nebraska newspaper career in 1915, when he purchased the struggling Cedar Co. News in Hartington, NE, and quickly built it into a profitable and prestigious newspaper. In 1932, he was elected to the Nebraska State Senate, representing the 10th District. O’Furley died of a heart attack in 1937 at the age of 61.

The Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremonies will be held Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2016 at the Nebraska Club in downtown Lincoln.

The annual event is sponsored by the Nebraska Press Association and the UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications.