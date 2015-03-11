2016 Nebr Press Assn Directory/Rate Book now available for purchase

The 2016 NPA Directory & Rate Book is available for purchase for $40.00 (+ postage).



The NPA Directory is not available online.

This 52-page directory includes contact info, publication dates and advertising rates for the 17 daily, 152 weekly and 10 college Nebraska newspapers.

The directory also includes:

Nebraska newspapers by county

Circulation figures for each Nebraska newspaper

A list of website addresses for all Nebraska newspapers

Contact info for members of the Nebraska Legislature

Contact info for other state press associations

Products & services provided by Nebraska Press Assn. & Nebraska Press Advertising Service and more!

To purchase a copy of the NPA Directory, contact the NPA office at 402-476-2851/(NE) 800-369-2850, or by email, nebpress@nebpress.com

