2016 Nebr Press Assn Directory/Rate Book now available for purchase
The 2016 NPA Directory & Rate Book is available for purchase for $40.00 (+ postage).
The NPA Directory is not available online.
This 52-page directory includes contact info, publication dates and advertising rates for the 17 daily, 152 weekly and 10 college Nebraska newspapers.
The directory also includes:
- Nebraska newspapers by county
- Circulation figures for each Nebraska newspaper
- A list of website addresses for all Nebraska newspapers
- Contact info for members of the Nebraska Legislature
- Contact info for other state press associations
- Products & services provided by Nebraska Press Assn. & Nebraska Press Advertising Service and more!
To purchase a copy of the NPA Directory, contact the NPA office at 402-476-2851/(NE) 800-369-2850, or by email, nebpress@nebpress.com
