Apply now for a 2016-17 Nebraska Press Association Foundation scholarship!
Susan | January 5, 2017
The Nebraska Press Association Foundation scholarship applications for 2016-17 current high school seniors and college students are now available.
The Foundation will offer up to four total (high school and college) scholarships of $2,000 each.
Preference will be given to Nebraska students who will be pursuing newspaper journalism education at a Nebraska college or university.
Click on link below for a scholarship application form and details:
Applications must be postmarked by February 17, 2017.
For questions, contact Susan Watson at the Nebraska Press Association, nebpress@nebpress.com, (NE) 800-369-2850/402-476-2851.
Category: NPA News