Apply now for a 2016-17 Nebraska Press Association Foundation scholarship!

Susan | January 5, 2017

The Nebraska Press Association Foundation scholarship applications for 2016-17 current high school seniors and college students are now available.

The Foundation will offer up to four total (high school and college) scholarships of $2,000 each.

Preference will be given to Nebraska students who will be pursuing newspaper journalism education at a Nebraska college or university.

Click on link below for a scholarship application form and details:

High School Application Form

College Application Form

Applications must be postmarked by February 17, 2017.

For questions, contact Susan Watson at the Nebraska Press Association, nebpress@nebpress.com, (NE) 800-369-2850/402-476-2851.

Category: NPA News