National Newspaper Association (NNA) Video

The National Newspaper Association works on behalf of our newspaper industry on the federal level – just like the Nebraska Press Association works on behalf of our member newspapers on the state level.

WHY JOIN NNA? Because America’s community newspapers need a leader and advocate, a trusted, respected voice with a passion for the news and for democracy; because NNA promotes a connected, responsible and accountable press, journalism that is fair, accurate, objective, timely and complete; because NNA is a proponent of innovation, a force for change turning today’s challenges into tomorrow’s opportunities; because NNA member rewards include financial insight, networking support, travel and friendship among peers and supporters.

We value our partnership with NNA. If you’re not a member, we encourage you to join!

SEE NNA’S PROMOTIONAL VIDEO HERE: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6lHf1gaKA0

Category: Member News