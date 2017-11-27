Nebr Press Association Foundation High School & Collegiate Scholarship Applications Now Available for 2018

Below are links for the Nebraska Press Association Foundation scholarship application for 2018.

For 2018, the NPA Foundation will offer up to four total (high school and college) scholarships of $2,000 each.

To fill out the form digitally, download it to your computer and complete it using Adobe Reader. Avoid filling out the form in your browser, as you will more than likely be unable to save your changes.

Preference will be given to students who will be pursuing newspaper journalism education at a Nebraska university of college.

Scholarship applications must be postmarked by February 16, 2018.

If you have any questions, please contact Susan Watson, Nebraska Press Association, at nebpress@nebpress.com , or 402-476-2851/800-369-2850.

NPA Foundation 2018 Scholarship Application – High School

NPA Foundation 2018 Scholarship Application – Collegiate

Category: NPA News