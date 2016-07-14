Nebraska newspapers among winners of 2016 National Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest

June 22, 2016

Winners of the NNA (National Newspaper Association) 2016 Better Newspaper Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest have been announced. Winners will be recognized at the awards breakfast to be held Saturday, Sept. 24, during NNA’s 130th Annual Convention & Trade Show in Franklin, TN.

Lists of winners by categories and by newspaper are available on the NNA website, www.nnaweb.org. General Excellence award winners will be announced at the awards breakfast. Judging was performed primarily by active community newspaper editors and publishers, as well as retired university journalism professors and retired or former newspaper professionals.

Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association is the voice of America’s community newspapers and is the one of the largest newspaper associations in the country.

Nebraska award winners:

Best Local News Coverage (circ less than 3,000) – Honorable Mention – West Point News

Best Original Editorial Cartoon (daily/non-daily) – Honorable Mention – Hartington Cedar Co. News

Best Serious Column (circ less than 3,000) – Honorable Mention – Hartington Cedar Co. News

Best Sports Photograph (circ less than 3,000) – 1st Place – Hartington Cedar Co. News; 2nd Place – Hartington Cedar Co. News

Best Advertising Idea (circ less than 10,000) – 1st Place – Grant Tribune-Sentinel (Hospital Health Page)

Best News Promotion – (circ less than 10,000) – Honorable Mention – Grant Tribune-Sentinel (Newspaper Week promotion)

Best Agricultural Story (circ less than 6,000) – 3rd Place – West Point News

Best Breaking News Story (circ 3,000-5,999) – 3rd Place – Blair Enterprise

Best Feature Photo (circ less than 3,000) – Honorable Mention – West Point News

Best Feature Series (circ less than 6,000) – 1st Place – Blair Enterprise

General Excellence – West Point News (winners announced at NNA convention)

