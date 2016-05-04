NPA Foundation Scholarship Recipients Announced

The Nebraska Press Association Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2016 scholarships. The $2,000 scholarships go to: Cy Cannon, Silver Creek, NE; Cadrien Livingston, Orchard, NE; David Mueller, Shelton, NE and Lauren Wagner, Ceresco, NE.

The recipients will be awarded the scholarships at the 142nd Annual Nebraska Press Association Convention on April 23, 2016, at the Holiday Inn & Convention Center in Kearney.

The Nebraska Press Association Foundation was established in the fall of 1991. Under the established guidelines, scholarship applicants must be residents of Nebraska who will be enrolled, either as incoming freshmen or upper classmen, in Nebraska-based colleges and universities this fall in a print journalism program. This year the Foundation has awarded four scholarships. Two are to high school students planning to attend a Nebraska college or university and two are to students who are currently attending a Nebraska college or university.

Over 25 high school and college scholarship applications were submitted to the NPA Foundation for this year’s consideration.

About the Scholarship Recipients:

Cy Cannon is a senior at Osceola High School and will graduate in May of 2016. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Cy is the son of Ken and Beverly Cannon of Silver Creek, NE.

Cadrien Livingston is a senior at Clearwater-Orchard Public School and will graduate in May of 2016. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Cadrien is the daughter of Valerie Livingston of Orchard, NE.

David Mueller from Shelton, NE, is a junior at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, majoring in journalism with a minor in sports management. He is the son of Paul and Angela Mueller and Bill and Kelly Lacey.

Lauren Wagner from Ceresco, NE, is a freshman at Doane College, with a double major in journalism and graphic design. She is the daughter of Jed Wagner and Lori French.

