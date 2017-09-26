“Real Newspapers…Real News” – National Newspaper Week is October 1-7, 2017

This year marks the 77th anniversary of National Newspaper Week (NNW), Oct. 1-7. The annual observance celebrates and emphasizes the impact of newspapers to communities large and small all over.

This year’s theme is “Real Newspapers … Real News!” The aim is to applaud and underscore newspaper media’s role as the leading provider of news in print, online or in palms via mobile devices.

NNW is sponsored by Newspaper Association Managers, Inc., the consortium of North American trade associations representing the industry on a state and provincial, regional and national basis.

