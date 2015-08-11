Rural Health News Service focuses on rural communities with “Thinking About Health” columns

The Rural Health News Service (RHNS) project, launched in 2012 by the Nebraska Press Association, was created and designed to involve rural Nebraskans in conversation and policy discussion centered around health care in their communities.

The “Thinking About Health” columns, written by professional health journalist, Trudy Lieberman, are distributed twice a month to the 17 daily and 154 weekly Nebraska newspapers as a health care-focused service to their readers.

In 2013, the pilot project expanded to include the states of South Dakota and Colorado, and in 2014/15, four additional states joined the project: Illinois, California, Wyoming and Indiana.

Rural Health News Service: Background, Distribution & What We Want to Accomplish

