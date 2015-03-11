Sign up now for NEHires.com!

More and more newspapers are signing up for NEHires.com. Over 90 Nebraska daily & weekly newspapers have already signed up.

This is a new jobs/career posting website being launched by NPA in an effort to help newspapers grow their employment advertising by offering more exposure, resulting in a better return on the customer’s advertising investment in their local newspaper.

To get more information, or to sign up with NEHires.com, contact Rob James or Violet Kirk at NPA: 1-800-369-2850.

Category: Member News