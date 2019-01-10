2019 Nebraska Press Association Awards – Call for Nominations!

Nominations are now being accepted for these 2019 Nebraska Press Association Awards:

Master Editor-Publisher Award

Eligibility: This award may be given to any person who at the time of the selection is a present or former publisher or editor of a Nebraska newspaper, either weekly or daily. Nominations must come from an executive or employee of a Nebraska newspaper, which is a member of the NPA; however, no family member may nominate another family member. The selection procedure : The president of the Nebraska Press Association shall name four other members to join him or her in the selection process.

Deadline to submit Master Editor-Publisher nominations is February 8, 2019.

Click here for nomination guidelines/form

The Master Editor-Publisher Award will be announced at the Friday banquet (April 5) during the 2019 NPA Annual Convention in Kearney, NE.

Golden Pica Pole Award

If you know someone who has worked in the Nebraska newspaper business for 50 years or more, they are eligible to receive the Golden Pica Pole Award.

Deadline to submit Pica Pole nominations is February 22, 2019.

Click here for nomination form

Pica Pole Awards will be presented at the Friday luncheon (April 5) during the 2019 NPA Annual Convention in Kearney, NE.

Outstanding Young Nebraska Journalist Award

The Outstanding Young Nebraska Journalist Award was created and funded in 2001 by Zean and Marilyn Carney. Zean is a past president of the Nebraska Press Association, Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame inductee, Master Editor-Publisher recipient, and is the retired publisher of the Wahoo Newspaper, Waverly News, Ashland Gazette and David City Banner-Press.

The annual award – administered by the NPA and Nebraska Press Advertising Service — was established to recognize the outstanding work of the state’s young journalism talent. Winner of the award receives a plaque and a $500 cash stipend. Runner Up receives a plaque.

The competition is open to all weekly and daily newspaper journalists, including reporters, photographers, graphic designers, production and advertising professionals, working full time for any legal Nebraska newspaper. One winner and one runner-up from all weekly and daily entries will be recognized.

The nominee must be under the age of 30, as of December 31 of each competition year. Past winners are not eligible to enter again.

A panel of judges, appointed by the NPA/NPAS executive director, will consider each nominee’s professionalism, creativity, career goals, impact on their community, and overall journalistic excellence.

Deadline to submit Outstanding Young Journalist nominations is February 22, 2019.

Click here for nomination guidelines

Young Journalist Awards will be presented at the Friday luncheon (April 5) during the 2019 NPA Annual Convention in Kearney, NE.

Leadership Nebraska (Harpst) Award

The Leadership Nebraska Award was created and funded by the Harpst Family to recognize a Nebraska Press Association newspaper or publisher (or executive of such paper) that best illustrates efforts in promoting leadership within their community such as news articles about youth groups that foster leadership, community leadership organizations and their participants, or information about alumni of leadership groups and success stories as these individuals go on to actual community leadership posts.

This award is to recognize leadership and leadership potential, not service or mere participation in an activity or event. The award donors “believe it is important to develop leaders in Nebraska at all levels” and this is consistent with leadership programs that are active in many Nebraska communities, and is a further incentive for our newspapers to promote and develop future leaders.

Deadline to submit Harpst Leadership nominations is February 22, 2019.

Click here for nomination guidelines

The Harpst Leadership Award will be presented at the Friday luncheon (April 5) during the 2019 NPA Annual Convention in Kearney, NE.

Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame was started in 1973 by Jack Lowe, retired longtime editor and co-publisher of the Sidney Telegraph. The Hall of Fame honors persons who have distinguished themselves in printed journalism. It was one of the projects of the Jack Lowe Community Journalism Fund at the University of Nebraska College of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Since the Journalism Hall of Fame started, over 100 individuals have been inducted.

Here are the nomination rules:

Persons living or dead may be nominated.

Nominees should have made a significant contribution to print, their communities, state and/or nation.

Nominees may come from any facet of the newspaper business, such as news, business, management, photography or any combinations.

Nominees must have spent a significant percentage of their newspaper careers in Nebraska.

Deadline to submit Journalism Hall of Fame nominations is March 15, 2019.

Click here for nomination guidelines/form

Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in late April/early May.

If you have questions about award nominations, contact Susan Watson, nebpress@nebpress.com, 402-476-2851/800-369-2850.

Mail or email nominations and accompanying documents to:

Nebraska Press Association, Attn: Susan Watson, 845 “S” Street, Lincoln, NE 68508, or nebpress@nebpress.com.



SAVE THE DATES: 2019 Annual NPA Convention – Friday-Saturday, April 5-6 – Holiday Inn/Younes Convention Center, Kearney, NE

