2019 NPA Annual Convention, April 5-6, Holiday Inn Convention Center, Kearney, NE

| March 24, 2019

Two days filled with workshop sessions, networking, awards and more…

A great line-up of session topics and presenters.

Click on these links for convention details:

Agenda

Session Topics & Presenters

Hotel Reservation Info

Registration Form & Menus (Due to devastating floods in Nebraska, we extended the registration deadline until Wednesday, March 27. No registrations accepted after March 27!)

NPA Foundation Fundraiser – Crane Viewing Migration & Photography, Thursday, April 4

Awards will be presented at these meal functions:

  • Friday Omaha World-Herald Awards Banquet – OWH Community Service & Service to Agriculture Awards; Master Editor-Publisher is announced.
  • Saturday Awards Luncheon – Outstanding Young Nebraska Journalist Awards; Golden Pica Pole Awards; Harpst Leadership Nebraska Award; 2019 NPA Foundation scholarship recipients are recognized.
  • Saturday Better Newspaper Contest Awards Banquet 

 

 

