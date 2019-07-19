Civic Nebraska’s Summer of Democracy Reading List

In May, Civic Nebraska put out the call for favorite books on citizenship, civic life, government, and democracy in general. Staff, supporters, and the public sent in more than 50 nominations, which were narrowed down to 23 titles for their Summer of Democracy Reading List.

This year’s list ranges from how-to’s of self-government to deep dives into the diversity of American civic life. It’s a mix of history, memoir, travelogue, even a dash of irreverence.

Click on this link to see the full 2019 Summer of Democracy Reading List: https://www.civicnebraska.org/reads2019/

Civic Nebraska thanks A Novel Idea in Lincoln for amplifying the call for nominations, and to Lincoln City Libraries and the Omaha Public Library, which are featuring Summer of Democracy Reading List displays at branches around each city.

Category: Featured Posts, NPA News