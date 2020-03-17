Nebr Press Assn 2020 Annual Convention has been RESCHEDULED



As a precaution against the ever-increasing and unknown impact of the COVID-19 virus, the NPA and NPAS/Onepress Executive Committee voted (on March 13) to postpone the annual convention scheduled in April.

— The new 2020 convention dates are: Friday, July 10th and Saturday, July 11th.

— The event will still be held at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln.

— All contest winners, award honorees and scholarships will be presented at this convention in July.

— Registration information, convention agenda and additional details will be available starting in May.

— Please check back for more updates and information regarding the 2020 NPA convention.

If you have any questions, please call/email Dennis DeRossett or Susan Watson in the Nebr Press Assn office.

Thank you.

Dennis DeRossett, Executive Director, NPA/OnePress – email: dderossett@nebpress.com

Susan Watson – email: nebpress@nebpress.com



402-476-2851; NE 800-369-2850





Category: NPA News