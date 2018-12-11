Nebr Press Assn Foundation Journalism Scholarship Applications Now Available for 2019-20 (Collegiate and High School)

The Nebraska Press Association Foundation scholarship applications for 2019-20 current high school seniors and college students are now available.

The Foundation will offer up to five total (high school and college) scholarships of $2,000 each.

Preference will be given to Nebraska students who will be pursuing newspaper journalism education at a Nebraska college or university.

New for 2019, one of the five scholarships will be awarded to a (COLLEGE ONLY) student who will be pursuing newspaper journalism education with a specific focus on ADVERTISING/MARKETING.

Right click on a link below and click on “Save link as” to download that fillable scholarship application form and details:

High School Journalism Application Form

College Journalism Application Form

College Journalism-ADV/MKTG-Application Form

(Open in Adobe Acrobat Reader for best results)

Application Deadline: Must be postmarked by February 4, 2019.

Questions? Contact Susan Watson at the Nebraska Press Association, nebpress@nebpress.com, (NE) 800-369-2850/402-476-2851.

