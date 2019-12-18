Nebr Press Assn Foundation Scholarship Applications Now Available for Nebr H.S. & College Students

NPA Foundation 2020 scholarship applications are now available. The Foundation will award up to 4 HIGH SCHOOL and 3 COLLEGIATE scholarships @ $2,000 each, to qualified graduates of Nebraska high schools. Preference will be given to students who will be pursuing newspaper journalism education at a Nebraska college or university. NOTE: One of the three collegiate scholarships will be designated for a journalism student with a specific interest in MARKETING. (Separate link below for the MARKETING application.)



Scholarship applications must be postmarked by February 14, 2020.



Click on the links below for scholarship guidelines/application forms. NOTE: to access a fillable PDF application form, YOU MUST DOWNLOAD THE FORM TO YOUR DESKTOP!



H. S. SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION: https://www.nebpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/2020_NPAScholarshipApp_HighSchool.pdf

COLLEGIATE APPLICATION: https://www.nebpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/2020_NPAScholarshipApp_Collegiate.pdf



COLLEGIATE APPLICATION/MARKETING:

https://www.nebpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/2020_NPAScholarshipApp_Collegiate-MARKETING-VERSION.pdf

Scholarship recipients will be honored at the Nebr Press Assn Annual Convention awards luncheon on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln, NE.

Contact Susan Watson at the NPA office if you have any questions, at nebpress@nebpress.com, or 402-476-2851/(NE) 800-369-2850.

