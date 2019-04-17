Now through June 23 – “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” exhibit about democracy and civics education – at Durham Museum, Omaha

Inspired by the new permanent exhibition at the National Museum of American History, American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith, explores America’s bold experiment in a government “of, by, and for the people.” From the Smithsonian Institution, this exhibition is the centerpiece of a high-profile initiative on democracy and civics education. Featuring engaging multimedia experiences, immersive design, and artifacts from the Smithsonian and state historical organizations, American Democracy will demonstrate that democracy relies on our active participation in the quest to form a “more perfect union.” Exhibit sections explore the origins of our democracy, the changing identity of eligible voters, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot, and the rights and responsibilities of citizens.

The premiere venue of this 12-city tour, Durham Museum curators will incorporate local stories and artifacts from our own collections and other state institutions into the exhibition resulting in a unique installation that visitors will not see anywhere else. As an exhibition and catalyst for public programming, American Democracy will inspire audiences, reflect the value of civics education, and spark important discussions that are essential to a healthy democracy.

American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith was developed by the National Museum of American History and adapted for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

The exhibit is at the Durham Museum in Omaha through June 23, 2019.

