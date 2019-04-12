NPA Foundation 2019-20 Scholarship Recipients Announced
Nebraska Press Association Foundation 2019 Scholarship Recipients Announced
The Nebraska Press Association Foundation has announced the recipients of their 2019 scholarships. This year, $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to two collegiate students and four high school students: Kamrin Baker, Omaha, NE; Natalie Saenz, Scottsbluff, NE; Jenna Ebbers, Cambridge, NE; Mitchell Lierman, West Point, NE; Grace McDonald, Rockville, NE; and Chloe Schock, Falls City, NE.
The recipients were honored at the 145th Annual Nebraska Press Association Convention Awards Luncheon on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney, NE.
The Nebraska Press Association Foundation was established in the fall of 1991. Under the established guidelines, scholarship applicants must be residents of Nebraska who will be enrolled, either as incoming freshmen or upper classmen, in Nebraska-based colleges and universities this fall in a community journalism program. This year the Foundation has awarded six scholarships.
Member newspapers of the Nebraska Press Association joined in sponsoring the competition for these scholarships by promoting the scholarships in their newspapers.
About the Scholarship Recipients:
KAMRIN BAKER is a junior at the University of Nebraska-Omaha majoring in Journalism and Media Communications, and plans to graduate in 2020. Kamrin is the daughter of Grace Baker of Omaha, NE, and Andrew Baker of Portland, OR.
NATALIE SAENZ is a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in Journalism/Broadcasting, and plans to graduate in 2021. Natalie is the daughter of Eloy and Maria Saenz of Scottsbluff, NE.
JENNA EBBERS is a senior at Cambridge High School and will graduate in May, 2019. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in Journalism. Jenna is the daughter of Ross and JoLee Ebbers of Cambridge, NE.
MITCHELL LIERMAN is a senior at West Point-Beemer Public High School and will graduate in May, 2019. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney majoring in Journalism. Mitchell is the son of Lonnie and Nancy Lierman of West Point, NE.
GRACE MCDONALD is a senior at Rockville-Centura Public School and will graduate in May, 2019. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney majoring in Journalism. Grace is the daughter of Brent and Amy McDonald of Rockville, NE.
CHLOE SCHOCK is a senior at Falls City Sacred Heart School and will graduate in May, 2019. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in Journalism/News Writing. Chloe is the daughter of William and Alicia Schock of Falls City, NE.
The Nebraska Press Association Foundation Board Members are: President, Kurt Johnson, Aurora; Vice President, Shary Skiles, McCook; Secretary, Don Smith, Grand Island; Treasurer, Kent Warneke, Norfolk; Immediate Past President, Mark Rhoades, Blair; and Trustees Dennis Morgan, Elgin and Rod Worrell, Ainsworth.
For more information about the NPA Foundation scholarship program, contact:
Susan Watson, nebpress@nebpress.com, 402-476-2851/800-369-2850, Nebr Press Assn, 845 “S” Street, Lincoln, NE 68508.
Category: NPA News