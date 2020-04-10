NPA/OnePress staff is working remotely – effective April 3, 2020 until further notice

Due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, all staff of the Nebraska Press

Association/OnePress will be working remotely, effective Friday, April 3rd until further notice .





We have implemented steps that will enable us to continue to serve our members and clients without disruption.



Staff will be maintaining regular business hours (M-F 8am-5pm) and can be contacted by email, or you can call the NPA office & leave a voicemail. Staff will monitor their messages and return calls as quickly as possible.



OFFICE PHONE #: 402-476-2851/Toll-Free #: 800-369-2850.

Here is NPA/OnePress staff list and email addresses :

Dennis DeRossett , Executive Director – dderossett@nebpress.com

Violet Spader , Sales & Marketing Manager – vs@nebpress.com , Sales & Marketing Manager –

Carolyn Bowman , Advertising Manager – cb@nebpress.com , Advertising Manager –

Jenelle Plachy , Office Manager/Bookkeeper – jp@nebpress.com , Office Manager/Bookkeeper –

Susan Watson , Admin/Press Release Coordinator – nebpress@nebpress.com , Admin/Press Release Coordinator –

Allen Beermann, Emeritus Executive Director – abeermann@nebpress.com

Saying "I don't need newspapers, I get my news from the internet" is the same as saying "I don't need farmers, cause I get my food at the supermarket."



