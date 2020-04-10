NPA/OnePress staff is working remotely – effective April 3, 2020 until further notice
Due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, all staff of the Nebraska Press
Association/OnePress will be working remotely, effective Friday, April 3rd until further notice.
- We have implemented steps that will enable us to continue to serve our members and clients without disruption.
- Staff will be maintaining regular business hours (M-F 8am-5pm) and can be contacted by email, or you can call the NPA office & leave a voicemail. Staff will monitor their messages and return calls as quickly as possible.
- OFFICE PHONE #: 402-476-2851/Toll-Free #: 800-369-2850.
Here is NPA/OnePress staff list and email addresses:
- Dennis DeRossett, Executive Director – dderossett@nebpress.com
- Violet Spader, Sales & Marketing Manager – vs@nebpress.com
- Carolyn Bowman, Advertising Manager – cb@nebpress.com
- Jenelle Plachy, Office Manager/Bookkeeper – jp@nebpress.com
- Susan Watson, Admin/Press Release Coordinator – nebpress@nebpress.com
- Allen Beermann, Emeritus Executive Director – abeermann@nebpress.com
Susan Watson
Nebraska Press Association
OnePress
845 “S” Street, Lincoln, NE 68508
402-476-2851/(NE) 800-369-2850
nebpress@nebpress.com
Saying “I don’t need newspapers, I get my news from the internet” is the same as saying “I don’t need farmers, cause I get my food at the supermarket.”
Category: NPA News