Plan to attend! Community conversations across Nebraska – An Issue of Trust: Democracy and the Future of Journalism

An Issue of Trust: Democracy and the Future of Journalism is a series of community conversation programs across Nebraska that will bring together the general public and panels of journalists and others involved with the media sector to explore the relationship between journalism, democracy, and an informed citizenry.

These include challenges facing national, state, and local news media; concerns raised over “fake news” and biased news reporting; and the state of journalism in rural and urban areas.

Panelists will represent a variety of perspectives on the state of the news media in our society and how this relates to the state of American democracy, and will include local and regional/national voices.

This program is part of the national “Democracy and the Informed Citizen” initiative involving state humanities councils throughout the country that seeks to deepen the public’s knowledge and appreciation of the vital connections between democracy, the humanities, journalism, and an informed citizenry.

Nebraska program sites include Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk (program was Oct. 16), Kearney, North Platte, and Scottsbluff (program was Oct. 18).

An Issue of Trust: Democracy and the Future of Journalism is presented by Humanities Nebraska in partnership with the Federation of State Humanities Councils, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and The Pulitzer Prizes.

Nebraska partners include Nebraska Educational Telecommunications, the Nebraska Press Association, and the College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Remaining Dates and Locations:

Omaha: Oct. 30 – UNO Milo Bail Student Center

North Platte: Nov. 14 – Prairie Arts Center

Kearney: Nov. 15 – World Theatre

Lincoln: tentatively Nov. 28 – UNL Innovation Campus

OMAHA: Tues. Oct. 30

UNO Milo Bail Student Center (5:30-7:00 p.m.)

Moderator: Barbara Pickering, Ph.D., UNO School of Communication

Panelist: David Fahrenthold, Washington Post reporter; Pulitzer winner/2017 National Reporting

Panelist: Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, Ph.D., Lecturer at University of Texas at Austin and

Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs

Panelist: Henry Cordes, General Assignment Reporter, Omaha World-Herald

NORTH PLATTE: Weds. Nov. 14

Prairie Arts Center (5:30-7:00 p.m.)

Moderator: Steve Chatelain, retired publisher of Kearney Hub

Panelist: Sarah McCammon, Correspondent, NPR

Panelist: Joe Starita, Professor, UNL College of Journalism; Pulitzer finalist

Panelist: Matthew Hansen, Columnist, Omaha World-Herald

KEARNEY: Thurs. Nov. 15

World Theatre (7:00-8:30 p.m.) – tentatively filmed by NET

Moderator: Sarah McCammon, Correspondent, NPR

Panelist: Matt Waite, Professor UNL College of Journalism; Pulitzer for PolitFact website

Panelist: Erin Grace, Columnist, Omaha World-Herald

Panelist: Shon Barenklau, Publisher, Kearney Hub

LINCOLN: Weds. Nov. 28

UNL’s Nebraska Innovation Campus (time TBD) – tentatively filmed by NET

Moderator: TBD

Panelists: TBD

For more information: http://humanitiesnebraska.org/how-to-help/get-involved/trust.html

