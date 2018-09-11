Three will be inducted into 2018 Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame on October 19, 2018

Three inductees, including the Executive Director of the Nebraska Press Association, will be inducted into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame on October 19, 2018, during an evening program and banquet at the Cornhusker Marriott in Lincoln, NE.

The Hall of Fame honors those distinguished persons who have made significant contributions to journalism, their communities, the state or the nation. A selection committee of Nebraska Press Association and UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications representatives select the inductees from those who have been nominated. Since the First Hall of Fame ceremony in April, 1975, 109 honorees have been inducted.

2018 inductees are Stuart “Stu” Bohacek (posthumously), John Gottschalk and Allen J. Beermann.

Stuart “Stu” Bohacek (posthumously)

Stu started his journalism career when he became owner, editor and columnist of the Wilber Republican in 1949 until 1956.

After his domestic newspaper career, Bohacek continued spreading global journalism with the U.S. Information Agency (USIA) while serving in the Army, stationed in Japan. During his time in the military, he was trained to speak Russian and Czech. He served in Prague as the Chief of the Czechoslovak Service for the Voice of America, which is the USIA’s radio arm. In this position, he managed multiple radio programs that were broadcast to various Czech-speaking areas to explain the problems, hopes and aims of the United States.

John Gottschalk

Growing up in a newspaper family, John Gottschalk began his career in journalism in the back shop of the Sheridan Co. Star. He took those skills to Sidney when, in 1968 at the age of 25, he became owner and publisher of the Sidney Telegraph. In 1975 he joined the Omaha World-Herald, where he eventually became CEO and publisher. He moved the World-Herald to an industry leader in digital typesetting and offset production.

John’s philanthropy and leadership have reached nearly every corner of the country, and he’s been tireless in his work to foster education and professional journalism through scholarship programs and fellowships.

Allen J. Beermann

Allen J. Beermann’s career is synonymous with civic engagement and public service. After six terms as Secretary of State, he was named Executive Director of the Nebraska Press Association, becoming a dedicated advocate for the state’s newspapers, open government and Nebraskans’ right to know.

While Executive Director of the Nebraska Press Association, he has been a board member of the National Newspaper Association Foundation, hosted an NNA national convention in Omaha and helped establish programs for the NNA’s Fellows Program.

The Nebraska Press Association and the UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications are pleased to honor each Hall of Fame inductee who has contributed so much to Nebraska and its journalism.

Inductees’ plaques will join the permanent display in the Nebraska Press Association office in Lincoln and in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications’ Andersen Building on the downtown campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Banquet RSVP deadline is October 8, 2018.

For more information contact Susan Watson, Nebraska Press Association, 402-476-2851/(NE) 800-369-2850, or nebpress@nebpress.com.



Category: NPA News